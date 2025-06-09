Seruiratu encourages young ruggers

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu is encouraging students competing in the Vodafone Deans Trophy and Weet-Bix Raluve Championship finals to give their all on the field this weekend, reminding them that they will be playing in front of not only passionate fans but also rugby scouts.

Seruiratu says rugby is no longer just a sport but has become a potential career pathway for young players who are willing to put in the hard work, discipline and effort required to succeed.

The former Ratu Kadavulevu School student also extended his best wishes to the school’s Under-15 and Under-17 teams, who will compete in the finals this weekend.

He reminded students that while academic success is important, those who have a passion and talent for rugby can also pursue opportunities through the sport.

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“This can be something you pursue if you feel if you are not fit for the classroom. Rugby has grown significantly over the past decade, and it is not only a sport but a career pathway that you can pursue.”

The Vodafone Deans and Weet-Bix Raluve Championship finals will be held at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this weekend.