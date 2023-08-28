Rugby scholarships to benefit young Fijians

[Source: Supplied]

Fijian high school rugby players are set to reap the rewards of Japanese scholarships facilitated by the Embassy of the Republic of Fiji in Tokyo, Japan.

Collaborating closely with the Education Ministry and the Fiji Rugby Union (FRU), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is spearheading an effort to extend rugby scholarships to Fijian students, enabling them to pursue studies in Japan.

A delegation from Oita Tomei High School and Matsumoto Kokusai High School recently visited Fiji during the quarter-finals of the Fiji Secondary Schools Deans tournament.

Their primary aim was to spot and recruit promising Fijian students for fully funded three-year scholarship programs in Japan.



[Source: Supplied]

Each scholarship is valued at approximately $150,000 per student, with an added prospect of an additional four years of university studies in Japan.

Initiated by the Fiji Embassy in Japan, this program serves as a pivotal platform to enhance Fiji’s engagement in rugby promotion and people-to-people exchanges with Japan.

Since 2018, Oita Tomei High School has annually welcomed two Fijian students for a three-year high school scholarship that encompasses rugby training and cultural exchange.

Earlier this year, Oita Maizuru High School solidified its commitment to fostering mutual benefits in education, sports, and cultural exchanges by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Ratu Kadavulevu School. This collaboration aims to deepen people-to-people interactions between the institutions.

The collaboration between the embassy and Japanese educational institutions is set to provide a significant boost to Fijian rugby talent while reinforcing the bonds between the two nations through the lens of sports and education.