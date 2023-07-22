Parents travel from abroad to watch sons

Fiji Water Flying Fijians flyhalf, Caleb Muntz.

Today’s Punjas Pacific Battle will be a special one for Fiji Water Flying Fijians flyhalf Caleb Muntz and Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, as they’ll make their debut.

Muntz never thought he would start the match, but when coach Simon Raiwalui relayed the news to him, he had mixed emotions.

He says he made sure his biggest fan got the news first.

Article continues after advertisement

‘I rang my mum and my dad, my dad was a bit busy but he didn’t pick up, I group called them and I rang my mum, I gave her the news and the first thing she said was ok I’ll see you on Saturday’.

Cirikidaveta, who has been rewarded for a stellar season with the Drua, says this is the moment he’s been waiting for.

‘I think for me it’s a big dream come true, emotional to be honest telling my mum and dad, I feel like I’m ready for the opportunity to go and show what I can do and for my country, Fiji’.

Selesitino Ravutaumada’s dad is also in the country from Australia to witness his debut match.

The match kicks off at 3pm and will air LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.