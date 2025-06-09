Navunikaba sends support message ahead of Deans

[Source: File]

Former Natabua High School prop Raymond Navunikaba has sent words of encouragement to his alma mater as they prepare for this year’s Deans Rugby Competition.

Navunikaba, who now plays rugby in France and is part of the Fiji Under 20 squad gearing up for the Junior World Championship, was a member of the Natabua side that finished runners up to Queen Victoria School in the Under 18 final in 2023.

Despite his current commitments overseas, the young prop says he is keeping close tabs on his former school and wishes the current Under 18 side well as preparations continue.

“I just want to wish my juniors back at Natabua High School all the best, especially the Under 18 side. I hope preparations are going well.”

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Navunikaba also shared a message of guidance, encouraging the players to stay grounded both on and off the field.

“My advice is to put God first in your life, and everything else will fall into place.”

Natabua High School will once again be looking to make a strong impression in the Deans competition this year.