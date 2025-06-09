Big changes coming to civil service

Fiji is drawing on New South Wales Government practices to strengthen its ongoing Civil Service reform.

Permanent Secretary for Civil Service Pita Tagicakirewa recently led a delegation of three senior officers to NSW for a benchmarking mission.

The visit forms part of the Functional Review of the civil service.

The delegation examined modern public administration, organisational design, workforce capability and ways to improve service delivery.

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Meetings were held with the NSW Premier’s Department, Public Service Commission, Cabinet Office, Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development and Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure.

The delegation also met Acting Premier of New South Wales Minister for Education and Early Learning and Minister for Western Sydney Prue Car.

Discussions focused on governance priorities, service delivery and ways to strengthen cooperation between the two governments.

Tagicakirewa says lessons from the mission will help shape Fiji’s reform agenda.

The focus will include stronger workforce frameworks and more effective, citizen-focused public services.

The Ministry has acknowledged the NSW Government and Australian High Commission in Fiji for supporting the benchmarking mission and continued exchange of public sector knowledge.