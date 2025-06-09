Kavalicious sets export sights

Kavalicious Fiji is looking to expand production and take its value-added kava products into international markets.

The business, founded in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, is working to build a stronger export presence while creating more value from one of Fiji’s best-known natural resources.

Founder and entrepreneur Ana Geli Malumuvatu says the vision has always been to move beyond selling raw yaqona and develop products that can reach wider markets.

Kavalicious Fiji currently produces Kava Cookies and packaged kava products.

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Its products are already sold through established retailers, including Prouds Duty Free and Jacks of Fiji, giving the brand access to local consumers and international visitors.

Malumuvatu says increasing production and developing new products will be important as the company works towards its export ambitions.

The company is also seeking stronger supply chains, wider market access and partnerships to help take its products beyond Fiji.

It says growing demand for natural, sustainable and culturally authentic products could create opportunities for Fiji-made kava in niche international markets.

However, the business has faced setbacks, including challenges linked to farming investments and financial constraints.

Malumuvatu remains committed to rebuilding the business and growing its operations.

Kavalicious Fiji also supports grassroots rugby and charitable initiatives as part of its community involvement.

The company says its growth could benefit farmers, manufacturers and service providers while creating wider economic opportunities in Fiji.