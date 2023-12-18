Nasilasila enjoying his rugby

Isoa Nasilasila (right) catches the ball during their match against Reds earlier in June [Source: Fijian Drua]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua lock forward Isoa Nasilasila is enjoying playing his trade in the rugby arena.

The 24-year-old Viseisei villager from Vuda is the most capped player in the Drua side with 27 appearances, ever since he made his debut in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific last year.

His tireless efforts on the field earned him a call-up to the Flying Fijians squad in this year’s Rugby World Cup in France, where he started in all of their pool games as well as the quarterfinal clash against England.

Isoa Nasilasila [File Photo]

Nasilasila says he always prioritizes his recovery post-training to make sure he is in top shape to play 80-minute rugby.

“It feels really good, it’s just something that I have to do but I get my recovery after training so I just have an ice bath, stretching and whatnot. I had a good off-season so that really rested my body well mentally and physically so I’m pretty well rested heading into the new season, I feel really good.”

Nasilasila says he and the 17 other Drua players who have returned from the World Cup will need to show their leadership skills to their younger teammates, ahead of another challenging season.

The Drua will take on the Blues in their opening Super Rugby Pacific match next year on February 24th in Auckland.