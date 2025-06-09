Ikanivere left big shoes to fill: Dolokoto

Drua hooker Mesulame Dolokoto admits that playing without Ikanivere will take time to adjust to.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will face a significant challenge in the front row following the departure of former captain Tevita Ikanivere, with the 2026 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season set to kick off next month.

Hooker Mesulame Dolokoto admits that playing without Ikanivere will take time to adjust to.

“Yes and with Tex away in Japan, massive shoes to fill, he’s a quality player, a high caliber player, he gives us the hookers who are still here massive shoes to fill.”

Ikanivere spent five years with the Drua before signing with Japanese club Mie Honda Heat at the conclusion of the 2025 season.

His exit leaves a major void in both leadership and experience.

During his time with the Drua, Ikanivere made 50 appearances and scored 12 tries. On the international stage, he has also earned 32 caps for the Flying Fijians, crossing the line 12 times.

The Drua will play Moana Pasifika at Churchill Park in Lautoka on February 14 in the first round of Super Rugby Pacific.

