Four Fiji-linked players named in All Blacks XV

From left: Chay Fihaki, Highlanders fullback Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Crusaders prop George Bower, and Hurricanes lock Isaia Walker-Leawere

Four players with Fijian heritage have been named in the All Blacks XV squad for their upcoming Northern Tour, which will see the side face the Barbarians, England A, and Uruguay next month.

The players include Crusaders fullback Chay Fihaki, Highlanders fullback Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Crusaders prop George Bower, and Hurricanes lock Isaia Walker-Leawere, all of whom have strong family links to Fiji.

The All Blacks XV squad, announced by New Zealand Rugby, features a mix of experienced Super Rugby players and rising talents, with the tour serving as a key development opportunity for those on the fringe of full All Blacks selection.

The team will be coached by Jamie Joseph, alongside assistants David Hill, Cory Jane, and Jamie Mackintosh.

The All Blacks XV will open their Northern Tour against the Barbarians, followed by matches against England A and Uruguay, as they continue to build depth and exposure ahead of future international campaigns.



[Source: All Blacks/Facebook]

