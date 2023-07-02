Flying Fijians end week at sand dunes

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians ended their second-week camp at the Sigatoka Sand Dunes this morning with a few players rested.

Flyhalf Caleb Muntz and halfback Simione Kuruvoli didn’t feature in the gruelling session under the watchful eyes of Nacani Cawanibuka and the other strength and conditioning coaches.

There’s also some good news for coach Simon Raiwalui with Joseva Tamani joining the side this week.

This means there’re 39 players in camp after Vinaya Habosi left for France a week ago.

The team will assemble again in Nadi on Monday to prepare of their July Test Series opener against Tonga next Saturday in Lautoka.

