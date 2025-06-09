Flying Fijians aim for win against Wallabies

[Photo Credit: Fiji Rugby]

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will play the Wallabies in Australia today, seeking a win in their first Test match of the year.

Head Coach Mick Byrne said the team’s goal was simple: to beat Australia on their home turf.

He recalled their historic win against the Wallabies at the 2023 Rugby World Cup and hopes to repeat that success.

“They’ve got threats across the field, and I think that as far as that first point, I think it’ll be great to beat Australia in Australia. Forget what everyone else is coming after, it would just be great for us to get a victory on Australian soil.”

Byrne acknowledged the Wallabies will be motivated to respond but remains confident in his squad.

The match kicks off at 3:30 p.m. at McDonald Jones Stadium and will be shown live on FBC Sports.

