Fijian U20s name strong side for Tonga showdown

The SportsWorld Fijian Under-20 side has named a powerful and exciting matchday squad to take on Tonga in their opening match of the Oceania Under-20 Challenge Tournament, set to kick off tomorrow.

Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula has entrusted Iliesa Erenavula with the captaincy as the team looks to begin their title defense on a strong note.

The side features a solid mix of overseas-based talent, local standouts, and several impressive young players from Fiji’s secondary school system.

Leading the front row are Anare Caginavanua, Moses Armstrong Ravula, and Neville Amputch, with Erenavula anchoring the second row alongside Ratu Apensia Naevo.

The loose forwards include Noah Rauluni, Isoa Koroinawai, and Thomas Setitaia, who is coming off a standout campaign with the Moana Pasifika U20s.

The backline will be steered by halfback Adam Khan and fly-half Asi Tuilagi, while Judah Driver and Bogidrau Kikau form a dynamic midfield pairing.

Out wide, Pita Manamanaivalu, Emosi Nuku, and fullback Josaias Ralulu round out a fast and elusive back three.

The impact players on the bench provide further firepower, including Vaimoe Koroi, Marika Koroi, and Jone Toe in the forwards, as well as exciting backs like Saimoni Vaisova, Isoa Laulaba, Meli Tueli, Lemeki Senikau Ravukivuki, and Iliesa Baravilala.

The match will kick off at 4 pm tomorrow in Prince Charles Park in Nadi, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.

