Evergreen prop Slipper signs on for another year in Super Rugby

[Source: Reuters]

Wallabies prop James Slipper has signed a one-year contract extension with the ACT Brumbies that is likely to see him become the most-capped Super Rugby player in the competition’s history.

The 35-year-old loosehead, who is already the most capped Australian test player with 143 caps, has played 195 Super Rugby matches since making his debut for the Queensland Reds in 2010.

That leaves him seven appearances short of the existing record held by All Blacks and Canterbury Crusaders prop Wyatt Crockett, a mark he is likely to surpass next season.

“When there was an option on the table of playing another season for the Brumbies, I couldn’t say no,” Slipper said in a press statement.

“My body is still good and I feel the fittest that I have done in a long time. I feel like I am still playing at a high level and contributing to the team. As long as I can do that, I will keep giving my all for the Brumbies.”

The Brumbies take on the Canterbury Crusaders in the final round of the Super Rugby season in Canberra on Friday, looking to lock up a top-two spot in the standings and home advantage in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

“Slipps is the ultimate professional, with an incredible work ethic. He is a world-class player who continues to deliver for us season after season,” Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham said.

“He has taken his form to another level this campaign, he has been outstanding.

His set-piece, defence, carrying and leadership have proved important for the team.”

Slipper’s versatility in being able to play on both sides of the front row means he is also very much in the frame to play in the test series against the British & Irish Lions in July and August.

He played all three Lions tests off the bench in 2013 and is one of a small number of Wallabies veterans hoping to match George Smith (2001 and 2013) by taking on the tourists in two separate series.

