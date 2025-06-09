Drua and FBC lock in for another three years

Drua chief executive Jeff Miller and FBC General Manager Television Sitiveni Halofaki after the announcement today.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have announced a renewed broadcast partnership with the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation that will deliver free-to-air Drua rugby to the nation for the next three seasons of Shop N Save Supermarket Super Rugby Pacific.

Under the new agreement, all Drua matches will be shown live on FBC Sports HD, available via set-top boxes on television at no cost to viewers.

The deal ensures fans across Fiji — from city centres to the most remote villages — can follow the Drua every time they take the field.

FBC has also been confirmed as the Drua’s official broadcast production partner for the same period, continuing the growth of locally produced, world-class coverage beamed to a global Super Rugby audience.

Drua chief executive Jeff Miller says the partnership completes the club’s broadcast puzzle for the new competition cycle.

“We wanted to make sure our fans had a free-to-air option. Alongside streaming Drua matches on Vodafone Play and full competition coverage on Sky Pacific, this partnership allows fans in villages and remote communities with set-top boxes to watch and cheer on their Drua every single game.”

In another boost for accessibility, FBC has also secured radio broadcast rights for the next three seasons, ensuring fans around the country won’t miss a moment of the action — whether at home, on the road or at work.

FBC General Manager Television Sitiveni Halofaki says the renewed partnership reflects a shared commitment to rugby and the Fijian people.

“We are immensely proud to continue our partnership with the Fijian Drua. Every Fijian household will be able to watch all Drua matches completely free on FBC Sports HD, while our production teams continue delivering international-quality coverage to audiences both here and abroad.”

The announcement is capped by confirmation that this Friday’s much-anticipated ‘Battle of Fiji’ trial match for the Sun Bell Trophy will also be broadcast live and free.

The match will be held this Friday at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 4pm.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports.

