Cornish joins Drua development

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has strengthened its Junior Development Program with the signing of 17-year-old Alfred Cornish.

Cornish was a standout performer for Ba Provincial Free Bird Institute during the 2026 Vodafone Super Deans Under-18 competition.

Playing at flanker, the Natabua High School student scored Ba Pro’s only try in their quarterfinal against Suva Grammar School, breaking two tackles before powering more than 30 metres to score under the posts.

Cornish’s opportunity to play in the Vodafone Deans Under-18 competition came after changes to the tournament’s Terms of Participation for the 2026 season.

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The youngster brings a strong sporting pedigree to the Drua program.

In 2024, he represented Fiji in swimming at the Oceania Aquatics Championships on the Gold Coast, Australia, competing alongside some of the country’s leading young swimmers.

“I’m lost for words right now. I feel really blessed to be part of the Drua Vuvale for the coming season and I’m looking forward to getting into it with the boys. This will be my home for the next two seasons, and I’m really excited.”

His combination of rugby potential, athleticism and experience across sports makes Cornish an exciting addition to the Drua’s emerging talent pathway.