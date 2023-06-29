Crucial game for Fiji U20

[ Source : World Rugby ]

Tomorrow’s match against England is a crucial one for the Fiji Under 20 at the World Rugby Junior Championship in South Africa.

Both teams need a win to have any hope of reaching the semi-finals.

The Ifereimi Rawaqa coached side lost 37-47 to Australia in the first match while England drew 34-all against Ireland.

Article continues after advertisement

England coach Mark Mapletoft has retained only two players from the first match and has included five debutants in his lineup to face Fiji.

However, Rawaqa has made only one change which comes in the back-three where Manieta Navonovono is handed the number 11 jersey and Bronson Lee shifts to the right wing.

Fiji is at the bottom of group B with one point and Australia leading with five followed by England and Ireland who both have three points.

Captain Motikiai Murray and his side will face England at 5 am tomorrow.