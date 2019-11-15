Cecil Afrika retires but keeps Olympic dream alive

One of the most entertaining players in the World Sevens Series, Cecil Afrika has retired.

The most celebrated Springbok Sevens player of his generation, Afrika, has ended his official Blitzboks journey.

This is after 12 seasons of highlights and achievements, but he hasn’t quite given up on his Olympic dream.

Article continues after advertisement

According to the South Africa Rugby website, unless called upon, he will not don the Blitzbok colours again after a mutual agreement between the player and Springbok Sevens management.

The 32 year old’s contract will expire at the end of July and with no international matches or tournaments scheduled in that time, it means that the former World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year(2011) will bow out after 345 World Series matches and a points’ tally of 1462.

Afrika, who made his debut in Dubai in 2009, played in his final and 66th tournament for his country in Vancouver in March this year.

He was part of two World Series-winning Blitzbok squads (2017 and 2018), as well as the South African team that won Commonwealth Games gold (2014) and Olympic bronze (2016) medals.

Springbok Sevens Coach Neil Powell confirmed the departure of Afrika.

Powell says it is one of those inevitable things in professional sport, but even so, it remains a sad day to say goodbye to Cecil when his contract expires.