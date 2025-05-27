Cawanibuka appointed GM of Fiji Rugby High Performance

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Former Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Strength and Conditioning head coach Nacanieli Cawanibuka has been appointed as the Fiji Rugby Union’s new High Performance general manager.

This was announced this afternoon at the FRU headquarters in Suva by FRU Chair John Sanday.

Cawanibuka just completed a four-year term with the Fijian Drua and will depart the club after their final match of the season this weekend.

He is excited to start in his new role and thanked FRU for their faith in him.

“It’s an honor to take up this role and continue serving Fijian Rugby in a new capacity. Fiji has incredible raw talent, and our goal is to build performance systems that are consistent, sustainable, and player-centered.”



Cawanibuka comes with a wealth of experience, having a Bachelor’s in Science, Sports and Exercise Science along with a Master’s in Professional Practice and High Performance Sport.

He also helped Fiji’s men’s 7s team win gold at the Summer Olympics, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2021, and led the team to multiple World Championships as Head of Athletic Performance, intertwined with cultural and spiritual leadership capacity.

