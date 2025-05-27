Baby Flying Fijians ready to defend title

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

With the Oceania Rugby Under-20 Championship set to kick off tomorrow, SportsWorld Fiji under-20 team manager Nemani Tuifagalele says the squad is primed and ready to defend their title, thanks to strong overseas preparation and impressive local integration.

Tuifagalele highlighted that players based abroad arrived in top shape, bringing with them a high level of fitness and readiness that has helped set the tone for the rest of the team.

“The boys from overseas have actually prepared themselves very well. They came in with a very high threshold of fitness and were just ready to get on. The local boys have blended in very well, and I think they are ready to get into the competition.”

Among the squad are several standout schoolboy players, many of whom have been fast-tracked into the national setup.

Seven players currently in the squad are still enrolled in secondary schools, with representatives from Queen Victoria School, Ratu Kadavulevu School, and Marist Brothers High School.

The Fijian squad will begin their Oceania title defense against Tonga tomorrow and it will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

