7s legends to guide NZ Fijian Cavaliers

Former stars will come together and mentor the New Zealand Fijian Cavaliers at the 2026 McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s in Sigatoka.

The team will be making its debut at a tournament known for bringing together some of the toughest and most exciting sevens teams and players in the world.

The coaching team is spearheaded by Former Flying Fijians lock Akuila Matanibukaca and Fiji 7s legend Pio Tuwai, with expert guidance from New Zealand 7s greats Eric Rush and Amasio Raoma.

Eager to showcase their rugby spirit, the Cavaliers bring a blend of heart, passion, and a balanced NZ Fijian style to the world-famous Coral Coast Sevens.

Tournament Founding Chairman Jay Whyte welcomes the announcement and says the NZ Fijian Cavaliers bring a special energy and culture to the Coral Coast Fiji 7s.

He adds their intention to compete and challenge themselves adds real excitement to the 2026 tournament.

Fans can look forward to a structured yet fast, skilful, and disciplined brand of rugby from the Cavaliers grounded in teamwork, attitude, humility, and respect for this amazing game and iconic tournament.

As preparations continue and more teams are confirmed, the Coral Coast Fiji 7s is shaping up to be one of the strongest line-ups yet.

