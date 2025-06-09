Serevi backs Tagi and Vakatawa

Fiji rugby great Waisale Serevi has backed the inclusion of Luke Tagi and Virimi Vakatawa in the FIJI Water Flying Fijians squad as direct replacements for Semi Radradra and Tim Hoyt, who were ruled out through injury following the opening Nations Championship Test against Wales over the weekend.

Serevi believes the addition of tighthead prop Luke Tagi will bring much-needed stability to Fiji’s scrum as they prepare for a physical battle against England’s forward pack this weekend.

“I thought to take in Luke Tagi for the tight head prop. I think that was another problem with the scrums, and I believe it’ll fix the scrum a little bit during the Test against England. We know England will be very strong in the forwards, but Lukatangi coming in, if he is given the opportunity to play, the scrum will be good.”

The Fijian legend also threw his support behind Virimi Vakatawa, saying the experienced back deserves his recall and can make an immediate impact in the absence of Radradra.

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“Veremi Vakatawa, I believe he deserves to be in the team. I met him the other day and I told him, ‘it’s a long six Tests, maybe someone gets injured, keep training. Even Mesake Doge I told him keep training. It’s a long tour—someone might get injured, next minute they’re flying. Even Rambitutu, I met them and I said keep training. When they call you, you are ready to go.”

Serevi says Vakatawa’s recent form, including his performance against the Barbarians, shows he is ready to step straight back into Test rugby.

“And now I’m so thankful that Veremi Wakatau has made it into this team. I believe he played really, really well against the Barbarians. That’s another threat in the Fijian backline. If he has the opportunity to play this Saturday against England, we have that position covered. Losing Semi Radradra was a big shoes to fill. But Veremi Vakatawa, with experience of playing Test rugby, he knows what to do. I believe it’s a good replacement coming in.”

Fiji now turn their attention to England, with Serevi stressing that squad depth and readiness will be key as the campaign intensifies.

Fiji and England will meet at 1.10am this Sunday.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.