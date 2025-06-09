Innovative law trial for 2027 Coral Coast 7s

The 15th McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s has announced an innovative law trial for the 2027 tournament, introducing a new player sanctions framework designed to deliver fairer outcomes, greater player accountability and an enhanced spectator experience.

This law trial has been developed following extensive consultation between tournament organisers and James Bolabiu, High Performance Unit Referees Manager, to preserve the excitement of sevens while ensuring disciplinary measures remain strong, simple and consistent.

The trial focuses on cards and player sanctions, introducing a simplified approach to yellow cards, second-yellow offences and straight red cards during match play.

Under the trial, a yellow card will be treated as an official warning only as there will be no temporary suspension, with the player remaining on the field.

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However, if the same player receives a second yellow card during the match, that second yellow card will automatically become a red card.

If a player receives a second yellow card offence during the same match, that player will be removed from the field and cannot return.

However, the team may replace that player immediately, with no further time penalty applied to the team.

This ensures the offending player receives the sanction personally while the contest continues with seven players on each side.

The dismissed player will also be referred to the tournament’s disciplinary committee for further consideration.

In the case of a player receiving a straight red card, he must leave the field immediately and cannot return.

The offending player’s team will play with one fewer player for two minutes, after which the player may be replaced by another teammate.

The player receiving the straight red card will also be referred to the tournament’s disciplinary committee.

Tournament organisers believe the law trial better reflects the unique nature of sevens, where a traditional two-minute yellow card can often have a disproportionate influence on the outcome of a match.

The trial has been designed to create fairer outcomes in closely contested matches,keep seven players on the field for as much of the game as possible, maintain player accountability for repeat or serious offences, encourage greater player self-regulation, reduce confusion around card sanctions, and preserve the speed, skill and entertainment value that makes sevens one of the world’s premier sporting spectacles.