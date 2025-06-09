Second bail bid fails in Dr Leli murder case

The court also found that Rokoravolo had been given enough time to prepare his defence. [

The Lautoka High Court has rejected a second bail application by murder accused Peceli Rosotokaecake Rokoravolo.

It ruled that there had been no change in circumstances since his first bail application was refused.

High Court judge Justice Aruna Aluthge said the accused failed to present any new grounds to justify his release ahead of trial.

Rokoravolo is charged with the murder of Nadi doctor Dr Isireli Biumaitotoya, also known as Leighley Darling. Police allege the doctor was killed at his Namaka home between August 31 and September 1 last year.

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The trial is scheduled to begin today. By then, Rokoravolo will have spent about 10 months in remand after being taken into custody on September 10 last year.

The State opposed the bail application. The prosecutor argued there had been no change in circumstances or fresh evidence since the first bail ruling.

Rokoravolo, who represented himself, argued that remand conditions were affecting his ability to prepare his defence.

He told the court he had no access to a law library, laptop or internet and feared this would affect his right to a fair trial.

Justice Aluthge rejected those claims. The judge said there had been no unreasonable delay in the case. He noted that the trial had been prioritised because of the seriousness of the charge and the public interest in the matter.

The court also found that Rokoravolo had been given enough time to prepare his defence. The ruling states that he was first represented by private lawyer before dismissing her.

He later retained private lawyer who also represented him during his first bail application before ending those services. He then engaged a lawyer from the Legal Aid Commission but later dismissed her as well.

Justice Aluthge said Rokoravolo had chosen to give up his right to legal representation. The judge also noted that he had received full disclosure from the prosecution and had indicated he was confident of defending himself.

The court rejected his complaints about remand conditions, saying the allegations were not supported by evidence.

Justice Aluthge also found that the accused’s family circumstances and the welfare of his children had already been considered during the first bail application.

The judge ruled there were no special circumstances or change in circumstances to justify bail and dismissed the application.