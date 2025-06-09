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Rabuka hails historic Vuvale Union and Defence Treaty

Riya Mala Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

July 6, 2026 2:57 pm

[Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji and Australia’s relationship has strengthened further after the prime ministers of the two countries signed a Vuvale Union and the Ocean of Peace Alliance – also known as the Veitacini Mutual Defence Treaty.

These landmark agreements mark a significant elevation of the two countries bilateral relationship into a new era of strategic partnership.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says these instruments formalise a comprehensive and enduring framework anchored on three pillars: partnership, integration and regionalism.

In advancing this partnership, Australia has committed $280 million in new investments since the renewal of the Vuvale Partnership in October 2023.

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Rabuka says this reflects the depth of their cooperation and its expanding footprint across key sectors of national development.

The Prime Minister says they also recognise Australia’s expanded development assistance to the Pacific, now totaling around $3.45b, including a further increase of $98.74 million.

He says this is a clear affirmation of Australia’s sustained commitment to the stability, resilience, and prosperity of the Blue Pacific region at a time of growing global uncertainty.

“These treaties reflect our shared understanding of the evolving and interconnected challenges facing our region. These include the increasing sophistication of transnational organised crime networks, illicit drug trafficking, cyber-enabled threats, and emerging public health challenges, including the rise of non-communicable diseases and HIV in parts of our region.

Rabuka says, importantly, they establish practical and forward-looking mechanisms for cooperation to strengthen prevention, enforcement, intelligence sharing, and regional resilience.

He adds equally that this new framework recognises the inextricable link between economic security and national security.

Rabuka adds it provides renewed emphasis on cooperation in areas critical to Fiji’s long- term development especially in building the economic structure.

It includes health, education, critical infrastructure, circular migration, transport and logistics systems, energy transition, digital transformation, cybersecurity and law enforcement.

The PM stresses that these are not only development priorities—they are foundational to the resilience and sovereignty of our economies in an increasingly complex global environment.

He adds that these agreements are firmly grounded in the principles of mutual respect, sovereignty, and vuvale.

They reaffirm Fiji and Australia as trusted partners working together not only for our bilateral benefits but as contributors to a more stable, peaceful, and resilient Blue Pacific Continent.

Rabuka commended Albanese for Australia’s continued support for the Leaders’ Appeal for Global Peace.

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