Ten-man England survive Mexico comeback

FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their third goal with Jude Bellingham REUTERS/Daniel Becerril Purchase Licensing Rights

England survived a spirited Mexico fightback to secure a 3-2 win ​and book their place in the World Cup ‌quarter-finals, ending the co-hosts’ deepest run at the tournament in 40 years despite playing most of the second ​half with 10 men at the Azteca ​Stadium.

Jude Bellingham put England ahead, striking twice ⁠in the space of a minute, finishing a ​Bukayo Saka cross before tapping in Harry Kane’s ​pass to stun the home crowd.

Mexico’s Julian Quinones pulled one back before halftime, reacting quickest to a loose ball ​in the box to fire into the roof ​of the net and revive the co-hosts’ hopes.

England were reduced ‌to 10 men in the second half after Jarrell Quansah was sent off following a VAR review, but Harry Kane restored England’s two-goal lead with ​a penalty ​after goalkeeper ⁠Raul Rangel fouled Anthony Gordon.

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Mexico’s Raul Jimenez reduced the deficit with another penalty ​after a VAR review confirmed a ​foul ⁠from Kane on Brian Gutierrez.

The match was delayed by one hour due to adverse weather conditions around ⁠the ​Azteca Stadium.

England will face Norway ​in the last eight in Miami on Monday.