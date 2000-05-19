Rugby made Heleina stronger: Coach Tafo'ou

Heleina Young [left] with coach Bola Tafo'ou [middle] [Source: Fiji Sports Council]

After a six-year hiatus, Heleina Young will be making her highly anticipated return to the track at the Pacific Mini Games in Palau.

This comeback is new chapter for the talented athlete, who has faced and overcome considerable challenges.

Young’s journey initially veered into rugby, a path that, according to her longtime coach Bola Tafo’ou of Laucala Club and Fiji Athletics Ignite camp, ultimately made her stronger.

However, an unfortunate knee injury sidelined her, making it difficult to continue in rugby’s multi-directional demands.

Coach Tafo’ou explained that initially, her gym work focused solely on straight-line running.

With the dedicated assistance of Physio Isaiah Elder in the gym, they meticulously worked to stabilize her knee, preparing it for more complex movements.

This intensive rehabilitation yielded excellent results, with band running commencing after approximately three months.

Now, Young is running exceptionally well.

Coach Tafo’ou also adds that Young is genuinely happy to be back and to be part of a team that includes brilliant young female athletes, some as young as 14 or 15, who are also running impressive times.

He extended gratitude to their coaches for their excellent work in developing these emerging talents.

Heleina Young is eagerly looking forward to competing alongside these promising athletes in Palau.

