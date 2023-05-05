We’re not just playing a school: RKS

Tomorrow’s Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League Vodafone Trophy under 19 final will be one of the best in the tournament’s history.

Naitasiri Secondary School is out to do something special but Ratu Kadavulevu School aims to return the trophy to Delainakaikai after five years.

RKS may be the favourite but Naitasiri Secondary will be no pushover as they proved in the semifinal against Ba Pro Dragons.

The last time RKS won the title was in 2018 and Olympic gold medalist Jiuta Wainiqolo was part of that team.

RKS Manager Mosese Bole says getting past Naitasiri is easier said than done.

“We know Naitasiri is not just a school, it’s a huge province they have the provincial support so it’s such a big challenge for us even though we won the zone but that’s the past.”

A few Naitasiri players from last year are still part the current squad and coach Rusiate Talebulamai believes they can deliver if they maintain their discipline.

“The only thing that we want to improve this year that we lacked last year is discipline that is one area we focus on to prepare our players for this year’s tournament.”

The FSSRL finals will be held at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori with the Under 15 match kicking off at 9am between RKS Eels and Ba Pro Dragons.

At 10:15am, Lomaivuna faces Namosi in the women’s final followed by the U17 game between MGM Dragons and Ba Pro Dragons.

The U19 final kicks off at 1:30pm.