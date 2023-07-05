Timely assistance for USP Raiders

[Source: FNRL/Facebook]

Despite not being given enough attention, USP Raiders Manager Wila Nailatimate is grateful for the support from the Fiji National Rugby League with the new sporting equipment’s.

Prior to receiving their new training uniforms, the USP Raiders had to practice with just one rugby ball.

Nailatimate says this is a really good boost for the team.

“There’s not much focus on the women’s team as much as we would like but we are really grateful to NRL and FNRL for the support they have given us. We just got a new training kit and I was telling Seni that we’ve only had just one ball.”

Nailatimate adds this will help in terms of preparation as they have their focus set on advancing to the semi-finals.

She adds there’s been a significant difference in the welfare of the players compared to last year as they are now better versed with the bylaws of the game.

The Fiji National Rugby League gave out new training kits to women in league last week Friday at their headquarters in Domain.