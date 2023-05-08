Sivo hat-trick in Eels loss

[Source: Canberra Times]

A hat-trick to Fiji Bati winger Maika Sivo was not enough to save his Eels side last night as they went down 26-24 to the Gold Coast Titans.

Sivo continued his impressive try-scoring form with a hat-trick taking him to nine tries in his past six games.

It was Sivo’s his first hat-trick since 2021 against the Broncos.

The Momi villager from Nadroga scored in the 1st, 42nd and 54th minutes.

However, it was a first-half double from Kieran Foran which helped the Titans to back-to-back wins for the first time this season as they upset the Eels at Magic Round.

In another results, the Cowboys beat Roosters 20-6 and West Tigers defeated Dragons 18-16.