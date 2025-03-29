Silktails edge out Knights in nail-biting finish

The Kaiviti Silktails secured their second win of the Jersey Flegg Cup season, edging out the Newcastle Knights 24-22 in a thrilling Round 4 clash at Lawaqa Park this afternoon.

Coming off two consecutive losses after a first-round victory, the Silktails looked determined to bounce back.

They started with intensity, but the visiting Knights matched their energy, making for a highly competitive contest.

Article continues after advertisement

Both teams displayed grit and attacking flair, with physicality in the tackles and strong runs through the middle.

The Silktails held a narrow 12-10 lead at halftime, setting the stage for a tense second half.

The Knights continued to apply pressure, but the Silktails’ defensive resilience and structured attacking sets proved decisive.

Maintaining their composure in the final minutes, the Fijian side held firm to secure a hard-fought victory.

Captain Gabriel Rawamila says they approached the match with a positive mindset, something they have been working on in the lead up to this game.

He adds that being a strong force at home is no secret and thanks the support of family and friends they have been able to deliever.

They will meet Warriors next In Churchill Park next Saturday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.