RKS wins U19 title

Ratu Kadavulevu School Eels Under-19

The Ratu Kadavulevu School Eels Under-19 side is the new Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League Vodafone Trophy champion.

This is after the side defeated a gutsy Naitasiri Secondary School Warriors outfit 12-0 in the final at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

RKS has been without the title since 2018 but five years later they’ve managed to win the trophy.

History was also created today after Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School Dragons won the Under 17 title for the first time.

MGM beat Ba Provincial Dragons 20-12 in the final.

Less than four months ago MGM wasn’t even sure they’ll compete in the Vodafone Trophy but since their first game, they’ve been making the headlines.

In the U15, Ratu Kadavulevu School Eels defeated Ba Pro Dragons 14-6.

Namosi Titans beat Lomaivuna Raiders 18-10 in the women’s final.