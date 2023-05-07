Rabbitohs' magic men all class in win over Storm

[Source: NRL]

Superstars Cody Walker and Latrell Mitchell dug deep into their bag of tricks.

The Rabbitohs outclassed the Storm 28-12 at Suncorp Stadium in Magic Round on Saturday night.

The mercurial duo both laid on tries with grubber kicks as the Rabbitohs avenged a Round 5 loss to Melbourne and climbed to second on the ladder in the process.

After Rabbitohs winger Alex Johnston was dragged down just short of the line in the sixth minute, Mitchell jumped into dummy half and laid on a try for Walker with a brilliant grubber kick. The star fullback converted for a 6-0 lead.

Walker turned provider in the 19th minute when he went to the line and put edge forward Jacob or Jacob Host into a hole for the Rabbitohs’ second try.

A high tackle penalty against Cameron Murray invited the Storm into the danger zone late in the half and Cameron Munster earned his team a repeat set with a deft grubber kick but the Rabbitohs’ defence held firm.

Come the 36th minute and the Storm found the tryline when Walker spilled a bomb in front of his own posts and Reimis Smith pounced on the loose ball to score.

A dropped ball by Jai Arrow in the opening set of the second half gave the Storm an early sniff but Taane Milne defused a Munster bomb to ease the pressure.

Seven minutes into the second half the Rabbitohs rebounded when Mitchell went to the boot a gain to lay on a try for Johnston to make it 16-6.

Playing in his 200th game, Johnston had a rapid fire double in the 52nd minute when slick hands from Walker and Isaiah Tass gave him a saloon passage to the corner. Mitchell’s conversion made it 22-6.

With 13 minutes to play the Rabbitohs put the result beyond doubt when Walker’s left footed grubber found Tass and the centre had the seventh try of his career as Jason Demetriou’s men secured a seventh win of the season.

The Storm continued to throw everything they had at the Rabbitohs and with four minutes to play Bronson Garlick got over from dummy half for his first NRL try.

A cross field kick by Munster gave the Storm a shot at a third try but Johnston capped a memorable night when he leapt high to bring the ball down and shut the play down.