New cult hero emerges as Dolphins salute in Bennett's 900th

[Source: NRL]

Wayne Bennett unearthed a new star in his 900th premiership match.

The Dolphins stunned the Sharks 36-16 with a performance that suggested he may be coaching better than ever.

Bennett has waited 18 months to unleash Kiwi wrecking ball Valynce Te Whare and the 183rd player to be given his debut by the super coach made an immediate impression.

Article continues after advertisement

Te Whare – a raw but powerful rugby union convert, who has been biding his time with the Dolphins feeder team in the Queensland Cup – scored a try in each half as the new franchise produced a typical Bennett effort.

Despite the absence of captain Jesse Bromwich, fellow prop Mark Nichols, halfback Sean O’Sullivan and former Queensland Origin back Brenko Lee, the Dolphins never looked like being headed by the high flying Sharks.

Not even the loss of centre Euan Aitken at half-time with a hamstring injury could dent the confidence and belief Bennett has instilled in a team that most had written off before the start of the season.

With most of the Magic Round crowd behind them, the Dolphins got off to the best possible start when hooker Jeremy Marshall-King broke into the clear and rookie halfback Isaiya Katoa backed up to score his first NRL try in just the fifth minute.

Tonga team-mate Felise Kaufusi, who helped convince the teenager to join the Dolphins, then showed their intent in defence when he shook the ball loose from Matt Moyan with a rib-rattling tackle.

Star fullback Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow extended the lead in the 17th minute after Aitken pushed off centre opposite Jesse Ramien and found the speedster in support.

The crowd then erupted when Te Whare pushed off four Cronulla defenders to score the first of his two tries on debut in the 23rd minute.

When second-rower Connelly Lemuelu crossed three minutes later, the Dolphins were almost keeping even time with the game clock and Tesi Niu ensured they maintained the momentum after crossing for their fifth try in the 31st minute.

The Sharks fought their way back into the game before halftime with tries to winger Ronaldo Mulitalo and fullback Will Kennedy but errors stymied any hope of overcoming the 30-0 lead the Dolphins had built.

Te Whare’s second try all but sealed the Dolphins’ sixth win in the 51st minute and their defence repeatedly repelled the Sharks until Teig Wilton finally crossed in the 67th minute.