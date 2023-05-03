Natoga’s contract terminated

Osea Natoga [Source: Kaiviti Silktails]

Kaiviti Silktails fullback Osea Natoga’s contract has been terminated.

Natoga’s contract was terminated after he failed to board the plane following an alcohol-related breach with teammate Jonathon Roseman the night before departure for the game against Mounties and Glebe before Easter last month.

In a statement, Silktails chief executive Stephen Driscoll said after consultation with the club’s staff and leadership group, Natoga was terminated as it was not his first alcohol-related issue at the club.

However, 21-year-old prop Roseman is given another opportunity to stay on under strict conditions set down by the club and the leadership group.

Meanwhile, Isaiah Tolutu has also been released to pursue an opportunity with Bond University Rugby in Queensland.

Tolutu played round one against Penrith Brothers and was suspended for three weeks after receiving two charges in one game.

The Silktails are back in Sydney and will play Wentworthville Magpies next Sunday.