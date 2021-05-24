Mitchell on report, Rabbitohs thrash Roosters

NRL star Latrell Mitchell’s season could be in jeopardy with the Rabbitohs fullback placed on report for an incident that left former teammate Joey Manu with a suspected fractured cheekbone.

Mitchell scored two tries as South Sydney recorded a 54-12 win against their rivals.

However, the 57th-minute incident involving their pair overshadowed the one-sided contest with Mitchell sin-binned after his shoulder connected with Manu’s face.

In another match last night, the Raiders beat Warriors 28-16.

Today, the Dragons play Cowboys at 5pm followed by the Sharks and Broncos at 7:30pm before the Storm and Eels clash at 9:35pm.

You can watch the Sharks and Broncos game LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

There’ll be two games tomorrow with Sea Eagles taking on Bulldogs at 3:50pm and Panthers battle West Tigers at 6:05pm.

[Source:nrl.com]