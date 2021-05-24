Home

Rugby League

Mitchell on report, Rabbitohs thrash Roosters

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
August 28, 2021 7:00 am

NRL star Latrell Mitchell’s season could be in jeopardy with the Rabbitohs fullback placed on report for an incident that left former teammate Joey Manu with a suspected fractured cheekbone.

Mitchell scored two tries as South Sydney recorded a 54-12 win against their rivals.

However, the 57th-minute incident involving their pair overshadowed the one-sided contest with Mitchell sin-binned after his shoulder connected with Manu’s face.

Article continues after advertisement

In another match last night, the Raiders beat Warriors 28-16.

Today, the Dragons play Cowboys at 5pm followed by the Sharks and Broncos at 7:30pm before the Storm and Eels clash at 9:35pm.

You can watch the Sharks and Broncos game LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

There’ll be two games tomorrow with Sea Eagles taking on Bulldogs at 3:50pm and Panthers battle West Tigers at 6:05pm.

[Source:nrl.com]

