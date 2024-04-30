Council drafts key ordinances to guide USP

The 97th University of the South Pacific Council meeting commenced yesterday to deliberate on key agendas.

Delegates from Fiji including Education Minister Aseri Radrodro, Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca and Fijian academic Professor Steven Ratuva participated in the meeting held at the Holiday Inn in Port Vila, Vanuatu.

Over the course of two days, the statement states that discussions are centred on crucial matters and the future course of the USP Council.

The Council, tasked with directing and regulating the university and its constituents, drafted ordinances for this purpose.

Representatives from all 12 USP member countries attended the meeting.

Technical and donor partners from Australia and New Zealand are also present.

The USP Council Meeting convenes biannually, typically in May and October.

The meeting will conclude today.