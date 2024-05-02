Holistic approach needed to raise education standards

[File Photo]

Fiji requires a holistic approach to boost education quality and retain skilled citizens says Dialogue Fiji Chair Nemani Buresova.

He highlights the loss of over 50,000 skilled individuals in the past two years and stresses the importance of creating an environment to prevent further emigration.

Speaking at a panel discussion on Addressing Quality in Fiji’s Tertiary Education last night, Buresova emphasized that education relies not only on the Ministry but also on the entire government and relevant stakeholders.

He stresses education extends beyond classroom learning.

“It is a combined effort of all the ministries. They also provide or supply the people who will take up the opportunities that are there in the field, whether they be in the private sector or in the public sector. Today’s families are also very important, particularly in this competitive world. Their family needs are very important.”

Assistant Minister of the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna says the quality of tertiary education directly impacts the workforce and the overall development of the country.

“I am aware of the concerns raised by employers and stakeholders regarding the perceived decline in the quality of graduates from our tertiary education institutions. Factors such as lowering admissions standards and misalignment of curricula within industry appear to have contributed to these challenges.”

Tubuna states the National Development Plan will guide policymakers to make academic plans that will benefit Fiji.