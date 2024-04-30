Yada to face committee again

[ Source : Fiji Football / Facebook]

Suspended Fiji and Lautoka rep, Aporosa Yada will again be fronting the Fiji Football Association disciplinary committee next week.

Yada was suspended for not taking a mandatory drug test during last year’s Inter District Championship.

Fiji FA Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf says Yada had initially pleaded guilty but then changed his plea.

He was given time to think and re-appear before the committee.

Yusuf says the other player such as suspended Suva and Fiji team defender, Inoke Turagalailai, along with Alfred Ali and Jospeh Elder of

Navua, have had their cases heard and a decision is pending.

Meanwhile, in the Digicel Fiji Premier League, Rewa’s takes on Ba at Ratu Cakobau Park on Sunday.

In other matches, Tailevu Naitasiri travels to play Lautoka, Nadi hosts Suva, Extra Labasa will be hosted by Navua, and Nadroga meets Nasinu at Lawaqa Park.