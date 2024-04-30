KOICA reaffirms its enhanced support for Fiji

[ Source : Fiji Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Facebook]

The Korea International Cooperation Agency has renewed its commitment and support for government-led programs that contribute to the achievement of Fiji’s development priorities.

This was conveyed during an introductory call to the Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Lesikimacuata Korovavala, by the new KOICA Country Director for Fiji and the Pacific, Hankyulsam Cho.

Dr. Korovavala has acknowledged KOICA’s support over the years through projects aimed at improving the livelihood of communities that ultimately contribute to Fiji’s development goals.

He adds that elevated cooperation with the Republic of Korea supports Fiji’s status as the regional hub and prospects for economic cooperation, trade and investment, air connectivity, and infrastructure development.

KOICA Country Director for Fiji and the Pacific, Hankyulsam Cho, reaffirmed KOICA’s commitment to work closely with the Government of

Fiji in promoting socio-economic development at the community level through individual and organizational capacity development.



During her term in Fiji, Cho will continue KOICA’s focus on implementing projects in the 3 key priority sectors, which include the Green

Islands—mitigating the effects of climate change; Healthy Islands—enhancing the quality of the public healthcare system; and the Smart Islands—developing digital literacy and ICT Skills.

She adds that KOICA will collaborate with the government on future projects that contribute towards the progression of the National Development Plan of Fiji.



