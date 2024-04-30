Volatabu calls for more awareness

[File Photo]

Synthetic drugs such as fentanyl and ketamine have now penetrated the communities in Fiji, which is a concern.

Drug-Free World Fiji founder Kalesi Volatabu says this is not limited to urban centres, as they have noted the trend in rural and maritime islands as well.

She adds that this raises concerns regarding the source and effect of the drugs.

Volatabu says due to the detached, dreamlike state it creates, ketamine has been used as a “date-rape” drug.

Therefore she adds that Fijians need to be aware of different types of drugs and its impacts.

“We hear about cases where drinks have been spiked. They don’t dig deep into that. Those are cases of ketamine, they don’t remember what happens to them. It is already here in the country. I am sure someone is sitting in their home listening and now of cases where someone’s drink has been spiked. This is nothing new.”

Volatabu says the abuse of drugs by Fijians of various ages, genders, and socio-economic backgrounds highlights the severity of the issue.

She adds that the other drugs that are found on the streets include marijuana, heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, LSD, and methamphetamine.