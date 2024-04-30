Vateitei eyes medal swansong

Opeti Vateitei is hoping to wrap up his final year in high school on a high note by winning at least one medal at this year’s Coca-Cola Games.

The 18-year-old will be representing Gau Secondary School in the senior boy’s 400m, javelin and discus event at the three-day meet.

Vateitei says the urge to succeed has never been stronger as he eyes a podium finish.

“In that case, I hope to improve, and do better than I did today – I will prove myself on game day and I hope I get one gold medal for Gau Secondary.”

The Year-13 student was not impressed with his performance at the Maritime Zone yesterday but is optimistic about returning to Gau with a medal.

Vateitei says he will wrap up training this week by getting familiar with the new tracks at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Vateitei is one of the 15 athletes representing Gau Secondary at this year’s Fiji Finals.

The Coca-Cola Games will begin on Thursday and conclude on Saturday.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports from 8.30 am to 6 pm.