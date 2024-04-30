Conroy to have bilateral meeting with PM

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific and Minister for Defence Industry, Pat Conroy, is expected to make major announcements responding to Fiji’s priorities, including port infrastructure, cyber and aviation, and scholarships.

This is as the Minister begins his two-day visit to Fiji today.

During the two-day visit to Fiji, the Minister will have a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sitiveni Rabuka, to discuss how Fiji and Australia can continue to grow the Vuvale Partnership and better support Fiji to deliver on its development priorities, including in infrastructure, skills development, and sports.

His visit demonstrates Fiji and Australia’s warm relations and strengthened cooperation on issues of importance such as climate change, economic resilience, and defence and security.

While in Fiji, Conroy will also visit the Blackrock Peacekeeping and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Camp in Nadi and tour Lautoka Port and Fiji National University’s School of Aviation in Nadi.

The Minister will also participate in a local Team Up sports program together with some of Fiji’s finest athletes as they prepare to represent their nation at the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics in Paris.