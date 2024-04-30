French forces prioritize Pacific security

Commander of French Armed Forces in New Caledonia, General Yann Latil

Ensuring security throughout the Pacific region is crucial for the French Armed Forces of New Caledonia.

This was highlighted by the Commander of French Armed Forces in New Caledonia, General Yann Latil, at his press conference yesterday.

General Latil emphasized safeguarding territorial sovereignty by protecting New Caledonia and its Pacific neighbours.

Article continues after advertisement

The Commander adds that this is one of the security priorities to be addressed through collaboration between the French and regional armed forces in the Pacific, including Fiji.

“Is to contribute to the security of all the area of the Pacific, because we know that there is strong competition and we have to manage this with the objective to keep the ocean free and open, and to respect the law and the rule in all the ocean.”

General Latil reiterated the French Armed Forces’ commitment to upholding international laws and regulations in maritime affairs, a stance that promotes stability and adherence to established norms.