LTA collaborates with stakeholders to ensure safety at Fiji Finals

The Land Transport Authority is meeting with key stakeholders who will be heavily involved in the upcoming Coca-Cola Games.

This is in light of recent concerns regarding unruly behaviour during major school sporting events.

Acting Chief Executive, Irimaia Rokosawa, says they will not tolerate any behavior that compromises public safety or violates traffic laws.

“We are very adamant in ensuring that this game is safe in terms of the travelling public. To take proactive measures, we are meeting with the stakeholders and visiting schools that will be involved in this Coca-Cola game.”

Rokosawa says recent incidents have highlighted the dangers posed by unruly passenger and driver behaviours, such as students dangerously waving school flags outside the parameters of moving buses.

He says such actions not only endanger the lives of those involved but also pose a serious risk to other road users and pedestrians.

The acting CEO says they have requested the Ministry of Education, if they can, increase teacher supervision, not only on the game premises but also in the buses, especially chartered buses.