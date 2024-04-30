LAMA opposes NJV license renewal

The Lomani au Maroroi Au (LAMA) landowners of Namosi have once again voiced their concerns over the government’s push to renew a special prospecting license for Namosi Joint Venture.

Chairperson Sipiriano Nariva emphasizes that the proposed mining activities has environmental and social repercussions.

Nariva reiterates that the majority of resource owners are against the renewal of the license.

Article continues after advertisement

“We oppose the license renewal because it will negatively impact the village community and our relationships. We are requesting that the government cease renewing the license since it has created a rift between the villages.”

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo outlines the government’s stance on this and suggests holding further in-depth talks with the landowners.

“The state has every right to extract minerals that belong to it. If a body core or a copper mine or a gold or silver is found to determine the art of exploration, the state has every right to extract it. Now that’s where the consultation needs to begin, right? We need to have a better understanding of the landowners and the government on how best we can approach the extraction process.”

LAMA represents 18 clans within three districts in Namosi, highlighting the extent of opposition to the mining plans among the local communities.

The landowners’ concerns centre on potential environmental degradation, cultural impact and the long-term sustainability of their resources.