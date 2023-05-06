MGM Dragons creates history

[Source: Fiji Secondary School Rugby League-FSSRL/ Facebook]

History was created today at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori after Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School Dragons won the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League Under 17 title for the first time.

MGM beat Ba Provincial Dragons 20-12 in the final.

Less than four months ago MGM wasn’t even sure they’ll compete in the Vodafone Trophy but since their first game, they’ve been making the headlines.

The MGM Dragons is featuring for the first time in the competition.

Last week MGM proved at the Fiji Finals they’re a force to reckon with.

In the U15, Ratu Kadavulevu School Eels defeated Ba Prov Dragons 14-6.

Namosi Titans beat Lomaivuna Raiders 18-10 in the women’s final.