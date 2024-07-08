Knights hold off Raiders in Ponga's return

[Source: NRL]

Star fullback Kalyn Ponga has inspired the Newcastle Knights to a tense 16-12 victory over the Raiders in his first game since Round Seven.

The Knights jumped out to a 16-6 lead early in the second half and looked set to kick clear midway through the half. Canberra, however, had other ideas and cut the deficit to four before mounting a fierce rally in a desperate bid to level the scores.

Ultimately the match came down to one play with a minute remaining, Xavier Savage winning the race to the ball in the in goal but unable to ground it and Newcastle survived.

The match was Ponga’s first since he suffered a Lisfranc injury in Round Seven, with the star fullback producing multiple flashes of brilliance to run for 257 metres and break 10 tackles.

With NSW coach Michael Maguire set to announce his team for the State of Origin decider later on Sunday night, the match was a final chance for Bradman Best to prove he should replace the injured Latrell Mitchell.

The centre did not disappoint, producing 196 running metres and a try assist.

While the Raiders defended valiantly to remain in the contest, it was their fourth loss from their last five games and they face an increasingly difficult task to make the finals.

Canberra have struggled at home this season, losing their last three at GIO Stadium, and they were determined to set the tone early.

Josh Papali’i and Joe Tapine laid the platform up front, with the former Queensland rep rewarded for his hard work when he crashed over from close range in the sixth minute.

The 32-year-old has emerged as an outside chance of an Origin recall and sent an early message to Billy Slater with a dominant opening 20 minutes, eventually finishing with 152 running metres and three tackle busts.

The early Raiders lead didn’t last long, with the Knights making the most of their first attacking opportunity with another Origin hopeful finding the line, Dane Gagai finishing off a right-side shift to level the scores.

The visitors were in front eight minutes later, this time shifting the ball to the left after a quick play the ball to allow Greg Marzhew to score in the corner.

The Raiders looked destined to hit back when Ethan Strange slid straight through the Newcastle defence in the final minute of the first half however Ponga did just enough to slow the five-eighth before his cover defence arrived to deny a near-certain try.

A Canberra error put the Knights on the attack to start the second half and they produced a brilliant set play to break their opponents’ defensive line open. Ponga ran a brilliant decoy line, allowing Gagai to sweep around the back and slice straight through to make it 16-6.

Newcastle were determined to hammer home their advantage and looked set to kick further clear, however Raiders skipper Elliott Whitehead had other ideas.

The forward intercepted a Ponga pass before finding Kaeo Weekes, who raced the length of the field to cut the deficit to four.

Newcastle left the door ajar for Canberra as the clock wound down, with the hosts throwing everything they had at their opponents. Ultimately, they fell short, with Savage’s knock on their last chance.