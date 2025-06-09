Kamikamica ends career on medical grounds

Tui Kamikamica’s bid to captain the Fiji Bati at the World Cup and play next year is over.

This is after he was forced into a medical retirement following advice from specialists.

Kamikamica’s career had been hanging in the balance since he suffered a stroke in March, leaving him needing heart and brain surgery.

The 32-year-old had hoped to return for the Storm this year, before being driven on by a potential comeback for Fiji in October at the World Cup.

Article continues after advertisement

But recent medical advice prompted him into retirement, bringing an end to a 142-game NRL career that included being in the squads for the 2017 and 2020 premierships.

“I’m incredibly proud of everything I’ve been able to achieve in the game, representing Storm and captaining my country,” Kamikamica said.

“Melbourne Storm has been a huge part of my life for the past 10 years.

“I’m so grateful to the club, my teammates, coaches, staff and everyone who has supported me and my family throughout my rugby league career.

“To play for Storm and captain Fiji are memories I’ll cherish forever.

“I want to thank everyone at Storm for believing in me and allowing me to play at the highest level.”

Kamikamica had been inducted as a life member of the Storm this week, before telling teammates that he was no longer able to play on.

The prop also played 23 Tests for Fiji, and was part of the side that reached the semi-final against Australia at the 2017 World Cup.

“Tui has given an enormous amount to Melbourne Storm over the past decade,” Melbourne CEO Justin Rodski said.

“(He) leaves the club with the respect and admiration of everyone who has had the privilege of working alongside him.

“He has been an outstanding player, teammate and leader, but above all else, Tui is a wonderful person who has always put his teammates and the club first.

“His contribution to our two Premiership teams in 2017 and 2020, his leadership within our playing group and his commitment to representing Fiji are all testament to the character of the man.”

Kamikamika’s retirement comes at the end of what has been a tough year for the Storm off the field, including coach Craig Bellamy’s own health battles.