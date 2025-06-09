Kamikamica emphasises preparation ahead of Pacific Bowl

[Photo Credit: FNRL]

Vodafone Fiji Bati captain Tui Kamikamica says mental and physical preparation will be key as the side gears up for the Pacific Bowl Championship, which kicks off this Friday in Papua New Guinea.

Kamikamica, who will again lead the national side, says the team understands the challenge that lies ahead, especially facing passionate island rivals.

“The Pacific Championship is always a tough task, especially when you’re playing all the island teams. Rugby league in PNG is massive, and the fans there are always loud and proud.”

He stressed the importance of personal discipline and week-long preparation to deliver strong performances on game day.

“Our main focus is to prepare the best we can. For me, it’s always about individual preparation, the better I prepare during the week, the more confident I am to go out there and play good footy.”

Despite the intensity of the competition, Kamikamica says it’s always a proud moment to represent Fiji alongside his teammates.

“It’s always a huge challenge but an exciting one too. Wearing the Fiji jersey and going into battle with your brothers is something special, and we’ll give it everything we have.”

The Fiji Bati open their Pacific Bowl campaign against Cook Islands at 5pm this Saturday and it will air live on FBC Sports.

