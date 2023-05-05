Injury worries for Silktails

[Source: New South Wales Rugby League/ Facebook]

The Kaiviti Silktails mounting injury and suspension toll are having an impact on their Ron Massey Cup campaign.

After the side lost 40-14 last week Ryde-Eastwood Hawks, coach Wes Naiqama believes the positive for them is they’ve again blooded some young kids.

Youngsters Fenton Williams featured in the backrow last weekend and 18 year old Gabriel Naliva made his debut due to injuries and suspension in the squad.

Watisoni Waqanisaravi is still suspended while Meli Nasau and Naisa Toko are injured.

Jonetani Bokini and Makrau Fonmanu are out due to concussion.

Coach Naiqama says they have plenty of rookies in the backline but for young forwards the assignment can be much harder.

Earlier this week, the Silktails terminated former Fiji 7s squad member, Osea Natoga’s contract after he failed to board the plane following an alcohol-related breach with teammate

The Silktails are on a bye this weekend.